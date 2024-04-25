Ukraine's Parliament approves bill to create register of people affected by Russian aggression

At a meeting on 25 April, the Verkhovna Rada (Ukraine’s Parliament) adopted in first reading bill No.10256, which establishes a registration system for people whose lives and health have been affected as a result of the Russian Federation's armed aggression.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Social Policy

Quote: "During the more than two years of the full-scale war launched by the Russian Federation, a great number of Ukrainians have been affected by the aggressor country's crimes. The death or disappearance of loved ones and relatives, forced displacement, physical and psychological pain, and disability – all of these things happen to some Ukrainians every day.

The country already has a Register of Damaged and Destroyed Property to record material damage and provide further assistance to those affected. However, there is no record of data on those who suffered intangible damage, that is, caused to human life and health, so far," the ministry explained.

The draft law No. 10256 was created by the Ministry of Social Policy in cooperation with a wide spectrum of foreign and Ukrainian specialists.

It will allow for the creation of a State Register of Persons Affected by the Russian Federation's Armed Aggression Against Ukraine, ensuring the collection and accounting of information about the aggressor country's damage to Ukrainians' lives and health, according to the ministry.

"As a result, the state and people will be able to not only record all incidents of harm to life and health but also create data sets that will be useful in proving the damage inflicted when residents appeal to the International Compensation Mechanism for compensation for damage through reparations.

Furthermore, the creation of an accounting system for persons whose life and health have suffered as a result of Russian aggression will allow the Ministry of Social Policy to provide social support to affected persons much earlier, without waiting for such a person to receive bureaucratic confirmations and the corresponding ‘status’ (IDPs, persons with disabilities, etc.)," the report says.

In the future, Ukraine also plans to use information about all types of damage and costs as a result of Russian aggression to obtain reparations, the ministry added.

