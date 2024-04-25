Ukraine provides Qatar with list of 561 children taken by Russia

Oleksandr Yushchenko, Chief Sergeant of the 13th Charter Brigade of the National Guard of Ukraine. Photo: Social media

Ukraine has provided Qatar with a list containing the names of 561 Ukrainian children who have been illegally taken by Russian forces. The Russian side is already reviewing the list.

Source: Dmytro Lubinets, Ukrainian Parliamentary Commissioner for Human Rights, following two days of talks in Qatar, on Telegram

Details: Lubinets stressed that the negotiations on the return of Ukrainian children are being conducted with Qatari mediation, and that there were no direct negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Advertisement:

He also said that in addition to the handing over of the list, a group of Ukrainian children is expected to return home. This will be announced publicly when the children arrive in Ukraine.

They also discussed the return of orphaned children and children deprived of parental care.

Quote: "We emphasised that legally there is no difference between biological parents and official adoptive parents or guardians. Therefore, Russia is obliged to return the children, regardless of their status.

Qatar has also agreed to accept the first list of orphans and children deprived of parental care and to work on the issue of their return to Ukraine. I should note that we have information that there may be more than 3,600 such children."

Details: Lubinets also said that Qatar has agreed to participate in negotiations with Russia on the return of civilians who have been illegally detained.

Support UP or become our patron!