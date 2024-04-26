New Latvian Foreign Affairs chief arrives in Kyiv

Latvian Foreign Minister Baiba Braže, who was appointed last week, arrived in Ukraine on Friday 26 April.

Source: Latvian Foreign Ministry on Twitter (X), as reported by European Pravda

Details: Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine's Minister of Foreign Affairs, met with his Latvian counterpart on Saint Michael's Square in Kyiv.

They came together to pay tribute to the victims of the war unleashed by Russia.

Ārlietu ministre @Braze_Baiba 🇱🇻 un Ukrainas ārlietu ministrs Dmitro Kuleba 🇺🇦 pie Varoņu sienas godina Ukrainas kritušos Krievijas agresijas karā. Vizīte Ukrainā ir pirmā ministres divpusējā ārvalstu vizīte, apliecinot atbalsta Ukrainai prioritāro lomu Latvijas ārpolitikā. pic.twitter.com/hrNFGXvALO — Ārlietu ministrija 🇱🇻 | #atbalstuUkrainu 🇺🇦 (@Arlietas) April 26, 2024

"The visit to Ukraine is the first bilateral foreign visit of the Minister, which confirms the priority role of support for Ukraine in the foreign policy of Latvia," the ministry’s message states.

At an extraordinary meeting on Friday 19 April, the Seimas of Latvia approved Baiba Braže, the 31-year seasoned diplomat from the country's Foreign Ministry, as Minister of Foreign Affairs.

After former Foreign Minister Krišjānis Kariņš resigned owing to a scandal involving his use of expensive flights, Braže was rumoured to be the most likely candidate for the position.

