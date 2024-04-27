Belgium to allocate €200 million to German air defence initiative for Ukraine

Belgian Defence Minister Ludivine Dedonder has announced additional aid to strengthen Ukraine's air defence following a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (also known as the Ramstein group) on 26 April.

Source: European Pravda, citing Dedonder at a press conference, quoted by the Belgian TV channel RTBF

Dedonder said Belgium will provide Ukraine with missiles for air defence systems from its own stockpile (though she did not specify which types or how many), and will also contribute €200 million to a German initiative to send air defence systems.

Advertisement:

Quote: "We will remain mobilised over the coming weeks to support Ukraine. Our message remains unchanged: the day Russia stops its invasion and gives up the illegally occupied territories, the conflict will end."

Background:

Ludivine Dedonder and Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo have announced the accelerated delivery of their own F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine, which will take place by the end of 2024, rather than in 2025 as previously planned.

On 17 April, the German government launched an initiative to find additional air defence equipment that could be sent to Ukraine. Berlin later reported that it was discussing funding for the initiative with Denmark and the Netherlands.

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said that Washington continues to negotiate with its allies on the possibility of supplying Ukraine with additional air defence systems, including Patriots.

Support UP or become our patron!