Belgium to accelerate efforts to deliver F-16 jets to Ukraine in 2024

Oleh Pavliuk, OLEKSANDR SHUMILINFriday, 26 April 2024, 20:32
F-16 fighter jets. Photo: Getty Images

The Belgian government has decided to accelerate the supply of its own F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine and make it happen by the end of 2024, without waiting for the formation of a new cabinet.

Source: statements by Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo and Defence Minister Ludivine Dedonder, European Pravda with reference to VRT

Details: De Croo referred to the decision to supply F-16 jets as a "big step for Ukraine's defence", noting that Belgium had already participated in the fighter jet coalition and has provided repairs to the supplied aircraft and has trained Ukrainian pilots.

Quote: "But now our country is joining the limited group of countries that will actually supply aircraft to Ukraine," he stressed.

The Belgian Defence Minister did not name a specific timeframe for the supply of F-16 jets to Ukraine, but stressed that it will happen as soon as possible.

"We will do our best to provide the aircraft by the end of the year. I want to make it clear that our own security will not be compromised," Dedonder emphasised.

Background

  • Belgium is one of 13 countries participating in a coalition to provide Ukraine with fighter jets. It had previously planned to send F-16 jets to Ukraine starting from 2025, which it is gradually replacing with more modern F-35 jets.
  • According to media reports, the first F-16 fighter jets may appear in Ukrainian skies around June 2024.

