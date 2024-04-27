Ukraine's defence forces repelled 24 Russian assaults on Avdiivka front today – Ukrainian General Staff report

Ukrainian forces repelled 24 Russian assaults on the Avdiivka front and 12 on the Lyman front on Saturday, 27 April.

Source: General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine on Facebook, information as of 18:00 on 27 April

Details: Over the course of the day, Ukraine’s defence forces clashed with Russian forces 71 times. Russian forces carried out 31 missile strikes and 46 airstrikes. They also deployed multiple-launch rocket systems (MLRS) 23 times to attack the positions of Ukrainian troops and civilian settlements.

There were no significant changes on the Volyn and Polissia fronts.

On the Sivershchyna and Slobozhanshchyna fronts, Russian aircraft struck areas in the vicinity of Strilecha, Synelnykove and Vovchanski Khutory (Kharkiv Oblast). Over 20 Ukrainian civilian settlements came under Russian mortar and artillery fire, including Khrinivka and Leonivka (Chernihiv Oblast) and Myropilske, Nova Sloboda and Kliusy (Sumy Oblast).

Ukrainian forces repelled seven Russian assaults in the vicinity of Kyslivka (Kharkiv Oblast) and Novoiehorivka and Stelmakhivka (Luhansk Oblast) on the Kupiansk front. Russian forces also deployed mortars and artillery to attack around 10 Ukrainian settlements, including Stepova Novoselivka and Pishchane (Kharkiv Oblast).

On the Lyman front, Ukraine’s defence forces repelled 12 Russian assaults in the vicinity of Nevske and the Serebrianka forest (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny (Donetsk Oblast). Russian aircraft also struck areas near Terny and Yampolivka (Donetsk Oblast) and the Serebrianka forest (Luhansk Oblast). Over 10 civilian settlements, including Makiivka (Luhansk Oblast) and Terny, Yampolivka and Zarichne (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Bakhmut front, Ukrainian forces repelled six Russian assaults near Spirne, Ivanivske, Klishchiivka and Novyi (Donetsk Oblast), where Russian forces attempted to improve their tactical positions. Russian aircraft also struck areas in the vicinity of Chasiv Yar and Druzhba (Donetsk Oblast). More than 10 civilian settlements, including Kalynivka, Chasiv Yar and Klishchiivka (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

Ukrainian forces repelled 24 Russian assaults near Novokalynove, Keramik, Umanske and Netailove (Donetsk Oblast) on the Avdiivka front, where aircraft-supported Russian forces tried to push Ukrainian forces out of their positions. Russian forces also deployed aircraft to strike areas in the vicinity of Arkhanhelske, Novozhelanne and Karlivka (Donetsk Oblast). They deployed artillery and mortars to attack more than 10 civilian settlements, including Arkhanhelske, Sokil and Novopokrovske (Donetsk Oblast).

On the Novopavlivka front, Ukraine’s defence forces are continuing to hold the Russians back near Krasnohorivka, Heorhiivka, Vodiane and Paraskoviivka and to the west of Pobieda (Donetsk Oblast), where aircraft-supported Russian forces made 10 attempts to break through the Ukrainian defences. Around 10 civilian settlements, including Krasnohorivka, Paraskoviivka and Vuhledar (Donetsk Oblast), came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

On the Orikhiv front, aircraft-supported Russian forces assaulted Ukrainian positions in the vicinity of Staromaiorske (Donetsk Oblast) and Robotyne (Zaporizhzhia Oblast) twice. Around 20 civilian settlements, including Malynivka, Bilohiria, Robotyne and Piatykhatky (Zaporizhzhia Oblast), came under Russian artillery and mortar fire.

On the Kherson front, Russian forces continued their efforts to push Ukrainian units from their footholds on Dnipro’s left (east) bank but did not undertake any assaults on Ukrainian positions today. Russian aircraft struck areas near Krynky and Ivanivka (Kherson Oblast) Around 20 civilian settlements, including Ivanivka, Novotiahynka, Veletenske and Kizomys (Kherson Oblast), came under Russian mortar and artillery fire.

Over the course of today, Ukrainian aircraft carried out airstrikes on 16 clusters of Russian military personnel. Units of Ukraine’s air defence intercepted a Kh-59 guided air-to-surface missile.

