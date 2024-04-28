Russia threatens West with "severe response" if countries confiscate Russian assets

Russian officials threaten the West with a harsh response in the event of confiscation of Russian assets in those countries.

Source: Reuters

Details: Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a separate comment that Russia still has a lot of Western money that could be targeted by Moscow's countermeasures.

Advertisement:

Quote: "The prospects for legal challenges (against the confiscation of Russian assets) will be wide open.

Russia will take advantage of those and will endlessly defend its interests," Peskov said.

On Sunday 28 April, Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova promised "known consequences" in retaliation for any confiscation of assets of the Russian Federation.

"Any Russian assets must remain untouched because otherwise there will be a severe response to Western thievery. Many in the West have already understood this. Alas, not everyone," she said.

Background:

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council and former president of the Russian Federation, threatened to confiscate the assets of US citizens in response to the US bill on the transfer of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine.

On 20 April, the US House of Representatives voted in favour of the bill that would see the expansion of sanctions against Russia and allow Russian assets to be confiscated in favour of Ukraine.

