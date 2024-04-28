All Sections
AP and Reuters journalists arrested in Russia

Roman PetrenkoSunday, 28 April 2024, 15:09
AP and Reuters journalists arrested in Russia
Sergey Karelin. Photo: Astra

Journalists Sergey Karelin and Konstantin Gabov, who worked for the Associated Press and Reuters, have been arrested in Russia. They are suspected of working for the organisation of the late politician Alexei Navalny.

Source: Medusa

Details: Karelin, a video journalist who has worked for the Associated Press and Deutsche Welle, was arrested in Murmansk on Sunday.

He's accused of working for the Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK). It is unknown under which article of the criminal code the journalist is accused of or where he is located in the region.

On 27 April, a Moscow court sent Gabov to a pre-trial detention cell. According to the court press service and Russian state-owned news agency TASS, Gabov is suspected of participating in an "extremist community" by providing photo and video materials for the YouTube channel Navalny Live.

The FBK has not yet made statements about the detention of Gabov and Karelin.

Previously: 

  • Arrests of Russian journalists on suspicions of cooperating with the FBK began in the spring of 2024.
  • On 27 March, Rusnews journalist Olga Komleva of Ufa was transferred to a pre-trial detention facility. Before the FBK was labelled an "extremist organisation," she volunteered at Navalny's local headquarters.
  • Antonin Favorskiy, a Sotavision journalist and photographer, was also arrested in Moscow in March after filming the final footage with Navalny.

