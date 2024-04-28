UK Defence Intelligence ponders over Russia's reasoning in cancelling Immortal Regiment march

The UK Defence Intelligence believes that Russia's next postponement of the yearly Immortal Regiment march on 9 May, the Victory Day in Russia, could reflect worries of an emergency, and that large gatherings may become a source of discontent as a result of the war in Ukraine. [Victory Day is a Russian holiday commemorating the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany in 1945, celebrated on 9 May – ed.].

Source: UK Defence Intelligence review dated 28 April, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Intelligence reports that Russia has postponed the Immortal Regiment march; as an alternative, photos of deceased relatives are being offered to hang on automobiles and in public places from 1 to 11 May. Carrying images of the relatives who served in the Red Army and lost their lives in WWII is a custom among Russians on the Victory Day, their way to pay tribute to these people.

In addition, Victory Day parades in five Russian oblasts – Bryansk, Pskov, Belgorod, Ryazan, and Kursk – have been cancelled, most likely due to concerns about potential attacks by Ukrainian drones. In this context, they recalled last year's event, which occurred a week before 9 May, when an unknown drone detonated above the Kremlin, prompting Russia to blame Ukraine.

Quote: "This is the second year in a row that the Immortal Regiment March has been cancelled and Victory parades curtailed on security grounds. This year, President Putin’s inauguration precedes Victory Day, taking place on 7 May. The potential for protests and discontent over the Ukraine war are also likely to have influenced the calculus of the Russian leadership."

In 2023, the Russian authorities also cancelled the Immortal Regiment march, most likely to avoid emphasising the scale of their losses in the war in Ukraine.

Earlier, UK agencies estimated that Russia has lost about 450,000 personnel and over 10,000 armoured vehicles in Ukraine since the start of the full-scale invasion.

