Former Russian president threatens to seize property of US citizens in response to confiscation of Russian assets

Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia's Security Council and former president of the Russian Federation, has threatened to confiscate the assets of US citizens in response to the US bill on the transfer of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine.

Source: Medvedev on Telegram

Details: "Obviously, we cannot give a fully symmetrical response to the gall of the US to shamelessly steal our assets. The reason is apparent – we do not have a significant amount of American state property.

Advertisement:

Therefore, the response can only be asymmetrical. This means foreclosure, for example, by court order, on the property of private individuals under Russian jurisdiction," Medvedev said.

In particular, he referred to the movable and immovable property of Americans on the territory of Russia, as well as investments, assets, and other savings of US citizens.

Furthermore, Medvedev explained that Russian legislation has the necessary foundation in Article 1194 of the Civil Code, which provides for the restriction of property rights for citizens of a state that has done the same for Russian citizens. Medvedev proposes to expand this article to allow for the seizure of property, not just its restriction.

Background:

On 20 April, the US House of Representatives voted in favour of a bill that would see the expansion of sanctions against Russia and allow Russian assets to be confiscated in favour of Ukraine.

Support UP or become our patron!