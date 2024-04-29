Georgian diplomats oppose Georgia's anti-Western turn en masse

Georgian diplomats have issued a statement saying that the ruling Georgian Dream party's decisions have turned Georgia's foreign policy 180 degrees and that the country's leadership is distancing the Georgian people from the EU.

Source: the Sova project, reported by European Pravda

Details: The statement was signed by 57 Georgian diplomats. Among the signatories are former Foreign Minister David Bakradze, Georgian diplomatic representative Giga Bokeria, former Ambassador Konstantine Gabashvili, former Minister Grigol Vashadze, former Ambassador Ivane Machavariani, and others.

The diplomats noted that the Georgian Dream directly attacks Georgia's main international partners, the United States and the European Union, which weakens the country and contradicts national interests and the constitution.

"Our country has found itself at the crossroads of important decisions many times, but it has never been so clear and morally justified where the right path is today," the diplomats said.

"The cascade of decisions made by the Georgian Dream has clearly turned the country's foreign policy course 180 degrees. Today, the Georgian government insists that it is not ready to join the European Union, adopting laws that directly contradict the course chosen by Georgia, the will of the overwhelming majority of the population and international obligations. This separates us from the EU," the statement said.

The diplomats stressed that this was happening at a time when the EU had opened the door for Georgia to join and granted candidate status, and only nine steps remained to be taken before accession negotiations begin.

"The path of European integration is clear, and the Georgian Dream has deliberately turned off this path," the statement added.

The diplomats said the only way to stop these changes was for all patriotic people to raise their voices, record their protests, and respond to unjust laws or decisions.

Background:

On the evening of 28 April, a demonstration of thousands of people took place in Tbilisi against the draft law on "foreign agents", which threatens Georgia's European integration, with clashes with police.

Prior to this, a bipartisan group of the US Senate sent a letter to the Georgian Prime Minister on 26 April warning that if the newly introduced draft law on "foreign agents" becomes law, they would be forced to seek a change in US policy towards Georgia.

Earlier, the Chairman of the Georgian parliament, in response to US criticism of the law on transparency of foreign influence, actually accused the United States of "financing radicalisation and disinformation" through grant support to Georgian NGOs.

The second reading of the draft law On Transparency of Foreign Influence is scheduled for 29 April.

The ruling Georgian Dream party has invited its supporters to a rally on that day.

