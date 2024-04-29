Former head of Ukrainian election commission injured in Russian attack on Odesa – video

Serhii Kivalov, the former head of the Central Election Commission (CEC), has been injured in a Russian attack on Odesa.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources close to Serhii Kivalov and in law enforcement

Details: The source reports that the former CEC chairman is currently undergoing surgery. Kivalov sustained an injury to his thigh and an artery was damaged. He is suffering from venous bleeding.

Kivalov is also the president of the National University Odesa Law Academy. One of the university buildings was also damaged in the Russian attack. The police said a vice rector of the Academy was also injured.

This information was confirmed to Suspilne by Valentyn Fedorov, one of the vice rectors of the National University Odesa Law Academy.

It is reported that the house where Kivalov and his family live, known in Odesa as Kivalov's Castle, is on fire. The roof has been almost completely destroyed by the flames.

For reference: Kivalov was also a member of the Ukrainian parliament in the third to eighth convocations. He was a member of the Party of Regions, a banned pro-Russian political party.

Background:

On Monday evening, the Russian army launched a missile attack on the city of Odesa. At this point, 4 people are known to have been killed and 17 injured in the attack, and a fire has broken out at Kivalovʼs Castle.

