All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Former head of Ukrainian election commission injured in Russian attack on Odesa – video

Yevhen KizilovMonday, 29 April 2024, 20:09
Former head of Ukrainian election commission injured in Russian attack on Odesa – video
Serhii Kivalov. Photo: Sergey Kivalov on Facebook

Serhii Kivalov, the former head of the Central Election Commission (CEC), has been injured in a Russian attack on Odesa.

Source: Ukrainska Pravda sources close to Serhii Kivalov and in law enforcement

Details: The source reports that the former CEC chairman is currently undergoing surgery. Kivalov sustained an injury to his thigh and an artery was damaged. He is suffering from venous bleeding.

Advertisement:

Kivalov is also the president of the National University Odesa Law Academy. One of the university buildings was also damaged in the Russian attack. The police said a vice rector of the Academy was also injured.

This information was confirmed to Suspilne by Valentyn Fedorov, one of the vice rectors of the National University Odesa Law Academy.

It is reported that the house where Kivalov and his family live, known in Odesa as Kivalov's Castle, is on fire. The roof has been almost completely destroyed by the flames.

For reference: Kivalov was also a member of the Ukrainian parliament in the third to eighth convocations. He was a member of the Party of Regions, a banned pro-Russian political party.

Background:

  • On Monday evening, the Russian army launched a missile attack on the city of Odesa. At this point, 4 people are known to have been killed and 17 injured in the attack, and a fire has broken out at Kivalovʼs Castle.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: missile strike
Advertisement:

Russia threatens to strike "British military facilities" in Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announces non-recognition of Putin's presidency and calls on the world to do likewise

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief pays 48-hour visit to eastern fronts due to difficult situation there – photo

Ukrainian 79th Brigade still holds several positions on outskirts of Novomyhailivka – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Magura V5 drone sent by Ukrainian intelligence hits Russian speedboat in Crimea – source

Ukraine should seize initiative on battlefield as soon as possible – ISW

All News
missile strike
Attack on Odesa: Russians used ballistic missile, likely with cluster munition – photos
Russians attack Odesa: 4 killed, 32 injured, "Kivalov's Castle" on fire
Russia bombards Poltava Oblast: fortunately, no casualties reported
RECENT NEWS
19:38
Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn
19:09
Ukraine receives new batch of Patriot missiles from allies – Spanish government
19:00
German chancellor urges Europe to supply Ukraine with more military aid from their stockpiles
18:55
France denies having sent troops to Ukraine
18:22
Russians strike Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, injuring 4 people
18:13
Zelenskyy discusses work on security agreement with Estonian PM
17:37
EU preparing for sudden cessation of Russian gas supplies – European Commissioner
17:32
Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and frontline situation in Ukraine with Lithuanian president
17:30
Armenian PM will not attend Putin's "inauguration"
17:22
Zelenskyy submits bills on martial law extension and mobilisation to Ukraine's Parliament
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: