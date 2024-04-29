All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Russia bombards Poltava Oblast: fortunately, no casualties reported

VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 29 April 2024, 13:17
Russia bombards Poltava Oblast: fortunately, no casualties reported
Filip Pronin. Photo: Pronin on Facebook

Russian occupation forces launched a missile attack on Poltava Oblast on the afternoon of 29 April, fortunately without any strikes or casualties.

Source: Filip Pronin, the Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked Poltava Oblast. The sounds of explosions were heard in Myrhorod district. Fortunately, there were no casualties. There were no strikes to either civilian or critical infrastructure.

Advertisement:

We thank our Defence Forces for their protection. Glory to Ukraine!"

Background: An air-raid warning was declared in Ukraine’s northeastern oblasts on 29 April, as the Air Force reported that the Russians had fired missiles at Myrhorod.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Poltava Oblastmissile strikewar
Advertisement:

Russia threatens to strike "British military facilities" in Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announces non-recognition of Putin's presidency and calls on the world to do likewise

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief pays 48-hour visit to eastern fronts due to difficult situation there – photo

Ukrainian 79th Brigade still holds several positions on outskirts of Novomyhailivka – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Magura V5 drone sent by Ukrainian intelligence hits Russian speedboat in Crimea – source

Ukraine should seize initiative on battlefield as soon as possible – ISW

All News
Poltava Oblast
Explosion rocks Poltava Oblast during air raid
Number of casualties caused by Russian strike on family residence hall in Poltava Oblast rises to 16
Russian attack on family residence hall in Poltava Oblast: Number of wounded increased – photo
RECENT NEWS
19:38
Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn
19:09
Ukraine receives new batch of Patriot missiles from allies – Spanish government
19:00
German chancellor urges Europe to supply Ukraine with more military aid from their stockpiles
18:55
France denies having sent troops to Ukraine
18:22
Russians strike Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, injuring 4 people
18:13
Zelenskyy discusses work on security agreement with Estonian PM
17:37
EU preparing for sudden cessation of Russian gas supplies – European Commissioner
17:32
Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and frontline situation in Ukraine with Lithuanian president
17:30
Armenian PM will not attend Putin's "inauguration"
17:22
Zelenskyy submits bills on martial law extension and mobilisation to Ukraine's Parliament
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: