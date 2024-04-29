Russia bombards Poltava Oblast: fortunately, no casualties reported
Monday, 29 April 2024, 13:17
Russian occupation forces launched a missile attack on Poltava Oblast on the afternoon of 29 April, fortunately without any strikes or casualties.
Source: Filip Pronin, the Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram
Quote: "The enemy attacked Poltava Oblast. The sounds of explosions were heard in Myrhorod district. Fortunately, there were no casualties. There were no strikes to either civilian or critical infrastructure.
Advertisement:
We thank our Defence Forces for their protection. Glory to Ukraine!"
Background: An air-raid warning was declared in Ukraine’s northeastern oblasts on 29 April, as the Air Force reported that the Russians had fired missiles at Myrhorod.
Support UP or become our patron!