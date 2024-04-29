Russia bombards Poltava Oblast: fortunately, no casualties reported

Russian occupation forces launched a missile attack on Poltava Oblast on the afternoon of 29 April, fortunately without any strikes or casualties.

Source: Filip Pronin, the Head of Poltava Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote: "The enemy attacked Poltava Oblast. The sounds of explosions were heard in Myrhorod district. Fortunately, there were no casualties. There were no strikes to either civilian or critical infrastructure.

We thank our Defence Forces for their protection. Glory to Ukraine!"

Background: An air-raid warning was declared in Ukraine’s northeastern oblasts on 29 April, as the Air Force reported that the Russians had fired missiles at Myrhorod.

