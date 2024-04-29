Member of British royal family visits Ukraine for first time since start of full-scale war – photos

Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, has paid a one-day visit to Ukraine, becoming the first member of the British royal family to do so since the start of Russia's full-scale invasion in 2022.

Source: UK media outlets, including the BBC and Sky News, on the evening of 29 April, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Buckingham Palace said Sophie's visit, made at the request of the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office, was to "demonstrate solidarity with the women, men and children impacted by the war".

The Duchess of Edinburgh met with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and First Lady Olena Zelenska in Kyiv. She gave them a private message from King Charles III.

Photo: Buckingham Palace

Sophie also met with internally displaced people and visited the mass grave in Bucha where the victims of the Russian occupation are buried.

Photo: Buckingham Palace

The Duchess of Edinburgh has previously visited other countries where conflicts have occurred or are ongoing, including Kosovo, Sierra Leone, South Sudan, the Democratic Republic of Congo and Colombia, and campaigns to help victims of war-related sexual violence.

Last year, Sophie became the first member of the Royal Family to visit Iraq, where she addressed the issues of violence against women and access to education for girls.

While other members of the Royal Family have not visited in person, they have expressed their support for Ukraine amid Russia's aggression.

For example, King Charles III, together with First Lady Olena Zelenska, opened a reception centre for Ukrainian refugees in London in 2022. While still a prince, Charles also met with Ukrainian refugees in Romania.

