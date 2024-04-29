All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukraine's defeat will cost the West $3 trillion, UK warns

Andrii Syniavskyi, VALENTYNA ROMANENKOMonday, 29 April 2024, 14:15
Ukraine's defeat will cost the West $3 trillion, UK warns
Former UK Defence Minister James Heappey. Photo: Wikipedia

Former UK Defence Minister James Heappey warned that Ukraine's defeat by Russia would cost the West $3 trillion in a new Cold War.

Source: European Pravda, citing The Telegraph

In his article for The House Magazine, Heappey noted that Ukraine needs more aid packages, similar to those announced last week, to win the battle for "security across the whole European-Atlantic region."

Advertisement:

"A stalemate or, heaven forbid, a Ukrainian defeat promises a new cold war that will last for decades and cost trillions of dollars more," he emphasised.

The former Defence Minister pointed out that recent aid packages from the US and the UK will not immediately tip the scales in favour of allowing Ukraine to launch an offensive that will bring "a quick and complete victory."

"My expectation is that with this huge inflow of Western support, we’ll see the frontlines stabilise and, while the fighting will be fierce, I don’t expect to see significant amounts of territory traded this year," Heappey believes.

He said that Ukrainian brigades need to be trained so that their actions are coordinated with artillery, air support, and "everything else that can be thrown at the Russians."

At the same time, he expressed doubt that Ukrainian forces would be ready to defeat the Russians by 2025 or even by 2026.

Background:

  • Earlier, Rishi Sunak, Prime Minister of the UK, informed Ukrainian President Zelenskyy that the new UK aid package for Ukraine will include millions of ammunition shells, hundreds of vehicles and long-range Storm Shadow missiles.
  • Following the 21st meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin confirmed that the US would allocate US$6 billion for military aid for Ukraine within the Ukraine Security Assistance Initiative (USAI) mechanism.
  • Under the USAI programme, the US government will sign contracts with American defence companies for the production of new armament for Ukraine instead of supplying it with weapons from its storages.
  • This was made possible after the US President Joe Biden signed legislation enacted by Congress that will provide about US$61 billion in additional military and economic aid to Ukraine, as well as help to other US allies, on 24 April.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: UKwaraid for Ukraine
Advertisement:

Russia threatens to strike "British military facilities" in Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announces non-recognition of Putin's presidency and calls on the world to do likewise

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief pays 48-hour visit to eastern fronts due to difficult situation there – photo

Ukrainian 79th Brigade still holds several positions on outskirts of Novomyhailivka – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Magura V5 drone sent by Ukrainian intelligence hits Russian speedboat in Crimea – source

Ukraine should seize initiative on battlefield as soon as possible – ISW

All News
UK
UK intelligence reports 900% surge in murders committed by military in Russia
UK anticipates Ukraine will escalate long-range strikes on Russia
Sunak announces details of record-breaking UK military aid package for Ukraine
RECENT NEWS
19:38
Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn
19:09
Ukraine receives new batch of Patriot missiles from allies – Spanish government
19:00
German chancellor urges Europe to supply Ukraine with more military aid from their stockpiles
18:55
France denies having sent troops to Ukraine
18:22
Russians strike Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, injuring 4 people
18:13
Zelenskyy discusses work on security agreement with Estonian PM
17:37
EU preparing for sudden cessation of Russian gas supplies – European Commissioner
17:32
Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and frontline situation in Ukraine with Lithuanian president
17:30
Armenian PM will not attend Putin's "inauguration"
17:22
Zelenskyy submits bills on martial law extension and mobilisation to Ukraine's Parliament
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: