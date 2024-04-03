All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Ivashkiv OlenaWednesday, 3 April 2024, 03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
Photo: Russian media

The Washington Post, citing unnamed US officials, has stated that the US government informed Russian officials that the Crocus City Hall concert venue was a potential target for terrorists two weeks before the attack.

Source: The Washington Post

Details: The newspaper raises rhetorical questions about why the Russian authorities failed to take more stringent measures to protect the site where militants killed over 140 people and torched the building.

Advertisement:

Islam Khalilov, a teenager who worked as a cloakroom attendant at the concert venue, helped people evacuate from the building that night. In an interview, he said the staff had been warned about the possibility of a terrorist attack.

A synagogue in Moscow was the terrorists' likely secondary target. The very next day after the warning, Russia's Federal Security Service (FSB) reported that an attack by Islamic State militants on a synagogue in Moscow had been prevented.

The US National Security Council and the Kremlin declined to comment on the matter.

The United States regularly shares information about possible terrorist attacks, even with unfriendly countries, in line with the principle of "duty to warn", but does not disclose information about specific targets in order not to give away the source of information. The fact that the US intelligence services named a specific location of the attack indicates a danger to American citizens, WP noted.

The sources said the information was passed to the FSB on 6 March. The US Embassy in Moscow and a number of Western diplomatic missions issued warnings to their citizens on 7 March about possible terrorist attacks in crowded places in the Russian capital. At a board meeting of the FSB on 19 March, Russian leader Vladimir Putin branded the warning as blackmail and provocation.

Background:

  • A shooting incident occurred prior to a concert by the band Piknik at the Crocus City Hall in Krasnogorsk, Moscow Oblast, on the evening of 22 March. A group of individuals opened fire on concert attendees, resulting in the death of at least 144 people.
  • ISIS claimed responsibility for the shooting. However, Russia stubbornly continues to accuse Ukraine of the attack, providing no evidence. Kyiv strongly denies these accusations.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiaterrorist attack
Advertisement:

Second dam bursts in Russia's Orsk: local refinery shut down, state of emergency declared – video

Ukrainian air defence destroys 17 Shahed UAVs launched by Russia to attack Ukraine overnight – Ukrainian General Staff

Ukraine's Security Service verifying information regarding summons allegedly issued to Ukrainian journalist following his investigation

Zelenskyy meets with US Congress delegation in Chernihiv Oblast – photo

Ukraine's Security Service chief says situation with draft notice for journalist will be addressed

Ukraine's Security Service uses military enlistment office as revenge against journalist for investigation – video

All News
Russia
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
Large-scale fire breaks out in Russia's Kursk after drone attack – video
Ukraine's retaliatory strikes on Russian territory hit further and further – Zelenskyy
RECENT NEWS
16:36
Ukraine's spy chief backs Pope's call for general prisoner swap: We just have to convince Russia
16:16
International partners allocate over US$700 million for humanitarian mine clearance in Ukraine
16:08
Ukraine's Commander-in-Chief and Defence Minister comment on new military developments: Our enemies will feel the impact
15:57
Ukraine's Defence Intelligence drones strike 4 Russian Su-30 jets and 1 amphibious aircraft in Yeysk, Russia
15:49
Polish food inspection service bans nearly 10 tonnes of Ukrainian ice cream
15:32
updatedRussians hit Kharkiv city centre, four strikes leave civilians wounded
14:58
"We are preparing a response": Zelenskyy holds talks with heads of Ukrainian military departments
14:29
UK Defence Intelligence: Russian battlefield losses decreased in March
13:55
Ukraine's spy chief foresees intensification of Russian offensive, doesn't rule out Ukrainian counteroffensive in 2024
13:28
Hungarian PM calls election of anti-Ukrainian president in Slovakia "a big win" for "advocates of peace"
All News
Advertisement: