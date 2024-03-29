All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Russians claim Crocus City Hall terrorists headed directly to Kyiv "for their reward"

Tetyana OliynykFriday, 29 March 2024, 18:42
Russians claim Crocus City Hall terrorists headed directly to Kyiv for their reward
Fire at Crocus City Hall on 22 March. Photo: Agentstvo News

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, following the shooting at Crocus City Hall on 22 March, the terrorists allegedly fled to the Russian-Ukrainian border in order to "receive a reward in Kyiv" for their actions.

Source: Investigative Committee of Russia on Telegram

Details: According to Russian investigators, the alleged defendants confessed during interrogation that they were led by a man using a pseudonym. He used Telegram to send voice messages and direct the stages of the terrorist attack.

Advertisement:

Quote: "After committing the crime, the terrorists were directed by the coordinator to drive to the Russian-Ukrainian border by car in order to arrive in Kyiv to receive the promised reward.

As a result, a series of investigative actions and operational measures to confirm the involvement of Ukrainian special service representatives in the organisation and financing of the terrorist attack are still being carried out."

Background:

  • On 26 March, after Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin accused "those fighting against Russia at the hands of the Kyiv regime" of being responsible for the shooting at the Crocus City Hall, Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, stated that Ukraine and not ISIS was behind the terrorist attack on 22 March.
  • Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence stated that Russia was aware of the impending terrorist operation near Moscow but allowed it to take place due to the "struggle of the towers of influence," or a lack of understanding of the scope of the attack.
  • Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, stated that the terrorists who managed to flee after the attack on the Russian Crocus City Hall intended to enter Belarus but "turned around" due to implemented security measures and went to the Ukrainian-Russian border instead.
  • As of 28 March, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations published a list of people killed in the terrorist attack, which included 143 names.
  • Russian special forces said they had detained several Tajik citizens accused of committing the attack.
  • On 29 March, Russia's Investigative Committee (IC) said it received "evidence" that the terrorists that attacked the Crocus City Hall concert hall were linked to "Ukrainian nationalists".

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Russiaterrorist attack
Advertisement:

Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW

44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine

US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP

Zelenskyy on online casinos: Preparation underway to increase control of industry

Ukrainian government allows some male students to travel abroad for study

EU on Russia striking Ukraine's energy system: This is Putin's response to those who still believe in making peace with him

All News
Russia
Ukrainian forces show aftermath of Russian missile wreckage crashing in Odesa – photo
UK intelligence posts images showing consequences of Ukraine's 24 March attack on Sevastopol, Crimea
Two Russian missiles launched on Odesa are downed, but debris falls on civilians
RECENT NEWS
08:31
NATO Summit to focus on creating roadmap for Ukraine's accession to Alliance – Blinken
08:12
Child injured in Russian attack on village in Kharkiv Oblast dies in hospital
08:00
Russia loses 710 soldiers, 30 artillery systems and 18 armoured personnel carriers
07:36
Ukrainian air defence units destroy all 4 Russian Shahed UAVs targeting Ukraine overnight
07:21
Russians attack on 7 fronts, with most active attacks occurring near Novomykhailivka and Urozhaine − Ukrainian General Staff
06:30
Lowering conscription age will help Ukrainian forces, but Western weapon supplies are decisive – ISW
05:56
Russia hires 14,000 police officers in occupied territories – ISW
05:02
44 states in The Hague support creation of special tribunal and use of frozen Russian assets for Ukraine
04:17
Ukraine's DTEK energy company loses 80% of its power generation capacity
03:32
US warned Kremlin that terrorists would target Crocus City Hall – WP
All News
Advertisement: