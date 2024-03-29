Russians claim Crocus City Hall terrorists headed directly to Kyiv "for their reward"

According to the Russian Investigative Committee, following the shooting at Crocus City Hall on 22 March, the terrorists allegedly fled to the Russian-Ukrainian border in order to "receive a reward in Kyiv" for their actions.

Source: Investigative Committee of Russia on Telegram

Details: According to Russian investigators, the alleged defendants confessed during interrogation that they were led by a man using a pseudonym. He used Telegram to send voice messages and direct the stages of the terrorist attack.

Quote: "After committing the crime, the terrorists were directed by the coordinator to drive to the Russian-Ukrainian border by car in order to arrive in Kyiv to receive the promised reward.

As a result, a series of investigative actions and operational measures to confirm the involvement of Ukrainian special service representatives in the organisation and financing of the terrorist attack are still being carried out."

Background:

On 26 March, after Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin accused "those fighting against Russia at the hands of the Kyiv regime" of being responsible for the shooting at the Crocus City Hall, Nikolai Patrushev, Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, stated that Ukraine and not ISIS was behind the terrorist attack on 22 March.

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence stated that Russia was aware of the impending terrorist operation near Moscow but allowed it to take place due to the "struggle of the towers of influence," or a lack of understanding of the scope of the attack.

Alexander Lukashenko, the self-proclaimed president of Belarus, stated that the terrorists who managed to flee after the attack on the Russian Crocus City Hall intended to enter Belarus but "turned around" due to implemented security measures and went to the Ukrainian-Russian border instead.

As of 28 March, the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations published a list of people killed in the terrorist attack, which included 143 names.

Russian special forces said they had detained several Tajik citizens accused of committing the attack.

On 29 March, Russia's Investigative Committee (IC) said it received "evidence" that the terrorists that attacked the Crocus City Hall concert hall were linked to "Ukrainian nationalists".

