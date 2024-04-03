Russian ship carrying nuclear fuel for US nuclear power plant detained in German port

The vessel Atlantic Navigator II has been held in dock at the seaport of Rostock (Germany) for three weeks after enriched uranium was found on board.

Source: liga.net, a business news portal, citing German newspaper Norddeutsche Neueste Nachrichten

Details: It is noted that the enriched uranium was intended for US nuclear power plants. The vessel has been banned from leaving the port due to a violation of EU sanctions.

It left the Russian city of St Petersburg and was not supposed to enter a German port. However, the ship's engine failed, forcing it to stop for repairs in Rostock.

Customs found goods subject to EU sanctions and banned the vessel from continuing its journey.

The Atlantic Navigator II was also carrying birch timber. Customs found that the timber came from the wood mills of a Russian oligarch on the EU sanctions list.

The company that owns the Russian vessel filed a protest against the detention order, but it was not upheld.

Background: In February, the NS Leader, a vessel owned directly by the Russian Federation, was heading to the Baltic Sea but was forced to turn around after being informed of the imposed sanctions.

