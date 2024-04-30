All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us


Ukrainian maritime exports reach pre-war levels

Tuesday, 30 April 2024, 09:44
Ukrainian maritime exports reach pre-war levels
Stock photo: getty Images

1,300 vessels used a temporary sea route created by Ukraine and international partners following Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative last summer.

Source: Serhii Kyslytsia, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations, speaking at a roundtable; Ukrinform

Details: Serhii Kyslytsia says Ukrainian agricultural products are delivered to 40 countries via an alternative sea corridor.

Advertisement:

"This exceeds the export volume for the entire year of the Black Sea Grain Initiative," the permanent representative said.

Serhii Kyslytsia added that 25 million tonnes of Ukrainian farmers' products were exported from the ports of Pivdennyi, Odesa and Chornomorsk, explaining that exports from these ports have reached pre-war levels.

"We are consistently working to increase the capacity of all corridors," Kyslytsia said.

Background:

  • Sudan received another batch of Ukrainian grain as part of the Grain from Ukraine initiative.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Black Seaexport
Advertisement:

Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn

Russia threatens to strike "British military facilities" in Ukraine

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry announces non-recognition of Putin's presidency and calls on the world to do likewise

Ukrainian Commander-in-Chief pays 48-hour visit to eastern fronts due to difficult situation there – photo

Ukrainian 79th Brigade still holds several positions on outskirts of Novomyhailivka – Ukrainska Pravda sources

Magura V5 drone sent by Ukrainian intelligence hits Russian speedboat in Crimea – source

All News
Black Sea
Russians deploy submarines in Black Sea after long pause again
Ukraine's infrastructure minister unaware of alleged negotiations with Türkiye on safety of Black Sea civilian shipping
Ukraine, Russia and Türkiye hold negotiations regarding Black Sea shipping deal – Reuters
RECENT NEWS
19:38
Netherlands plans to transfer F-16s to Ukraine in autumn
19:09
Ukraine receives new batch of Patriot missiles from allies – Spanish government
19:00
German chancellor urges Europe to supply Ukraine with more military aid from their stockpiles
18:55
France denies having sent troops to Ukraine
18:22
Russians strike Kostiantynivka, Donetsk Oblast, injuring 4 people
18:13
Zelenskyy discusses work on security agreement with Estonian PM
17:37
EU preparing for sudden cessation of Russian gas supplies – European Commissioner
17:32
Zelenskyy discusses Peace Summit and frontline situation in Ukraine with Lithuanian president
17:30
Armenian PM will not attend Putin's "inauguration"
17:22
Zelenskyy submits bills on martial law extension and mobilisation to Ukraine's Parliament
All News
Advertisement:
Advertisement: