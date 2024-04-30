Ukrainian maritime exports reach pre-war levels

1,300 vessels used a temporary sea route created by Ukraine and international partners following Russia's withdrawal from the Black Sea Grain Initiative last summer.

Source: Serhii Kyslytsia, Permanent Representative of Ukraine to the United Nations, speaking at a roundtable; Ukrinform

Details: Serhii Kyslytsia says Ukrainian agricultural products are delivered to 40 countries via an alternative sea corridor.

"This exceeds the export volume for the entire year of the Black Sea Grain Initiative," the permanent representative said.

Serhii Kyslytsia added that 25 million tonnes of Ukrainian farmers' products were exported from the ports of Pivdennyi, Odesa and Chornomorsk, explaining that exports from these ports have reached pre-war levels.

"We are consistently working to increase the capacity of all corridors," Kyslytsia said.

Background:

Sudan received another batch of Ukrainian grain as part of the Grain from Ukraine initiative.

