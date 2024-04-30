All Sections
White House does not comment on supply of weapons to Ukraine for security reasons

Ivashkiv OlenaTuesday, 30 April 2024, 01:26
Karine Jean-Pierre. Photo: Getty Images

The process of delivering the defence aid to Ukraine, announced last week, is ongoing. Still, the US administration will not comment on the timing and volume of deliveries for operational security reasons.

Source: White House spokesperson Karine Jean-Pierre; Ukrinform

Details: Karine Jean-Pierre reports that support for Ukraine continues: "They are receiving this security aid."

At the same time, in response to a question about the status of arms deliveries in general, the White House spokesperson said she wanted to be "cautious" on this issue, as it concerns operational security.

She also expressed her belief that the necessary assistance would be quickly delivered directly to the Ukrainian Defence Forces.

Subjects: USAwaraid for Ukraine
