Ukrainian parliament instructs government to establish payments of US$1,794 per month to soldiers at line of contact

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) has voted for a resolution obliging the government to develop a mechanism for an additional one-time payment of UAH 70,000 (US$1,794) to soldiers performing combat tasks at the forefront, for every 30 days at the line of contact, Russian territory, and temporarily occupied territory of Ukraine.

Source: Yaroslav Zhelezniak, MP from the Holos (Voice) party, on Telegram; Oleksii Honcharenko, MP from the European Solidarity faction, on Telegram, a card of the document on the parliament website

Quote from Honcharenko: "The Verkhovna Rada has voted for a resolution for the government to add UAH 70,000 per month to soldiers directly at the line of contact."

A total of 321 lawmakers supported the initiative.

"So, in addition to their salary (UAH 20,000-25,000 or about US$510-640) and combat pay (UAH 100,000 or about US$2,500), defenders should also receive an additional UAH 70,000. Finally, this was done because it's primarily about motivation and fairness for those who bear the brunt of defence."

Quote from the resolution: "[The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine] shall develop and adopt regulatory acts regarding the terms, amounts, and procedures for the reward payments to servicemen during martial law, including a one-time reward in the amount of UAH 70,000 to servicemen during martial law who perform combat (special) tasks during combat (special) operations on the line of contact with the enemy at a distance of executing combat (special) tasks by a military unit (subunit, including consolidated) of the first echelon of defence or offence (counter-offence, counter-attack) up to the company's strong point, as well as in enemy territory (including in the territory between the positions of the enemy forces and one's own forces in areas of military operations, in the territories of Ukraine temporarily occupied by the Russian Federation), for every 30 days (cumulatively calculated) of performing such tasks."

Details: The first point of this resolution instructs the Cabinet of Ministers (the government) to draft a bill on rotation of soldiers in the nearest future.

Background: On 10 April, the Ukrainian parliament adopted a draft law to improve certain issues regarding mobilisation, military registration and military service.

