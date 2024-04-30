"The lack of missiles is scarier than the tasks": 23-year-old anti-aircraft gunner describes downing Russian targets

Dmytro Plys, 23, is a Senior Lieutenant who is defending Ukraine in the ranks of the 201st Anti-Aircraft Missile Brigade named after Hetman Pylyp Orlyk.

Source: Command of the Air Force of Ukraine

Details: Dmytro spends over 12 hours a day at the Soviet-produced S-300P system hitting Russian aerial targets, the Command has revealed. Dmytro downed his first Russian UAV in March 2022 near Kurakhove in Donetsk Oblast, only a few days after his early graduation from the Ivan Kozhedub National Air Force University in Kharkiv.

"Now the fighter has built up a solid record: he’s shot down Su-25 jets and Mi-8 and Ka-52 helicopters, as well as dozens of drones of various types. In January 2023, he downed eight Russian jets and two helicopters," the Command said.

Dmytro downed his first Russian UAV only a few days after graduating. Photo: Command of the Air Force of Ukraine

Dmytro says the most important thing for anti-aircraft crews is to be able to camouflage themselves well.

When he was working on the Bakhmut front, he and his brothers-in-arms were less than a dozen kilometres from the line of contact.

Since there was practically nothing left of the forest and dense plantations, it was almost impossible to hide the anti-aircraft system from Russian eyes, Dmytro says.

"It's not a big problem to spot a 300 [an S-300P system – ed.] from the sky. Dozens of enemy reconnaissance UAVs are hovering all along the front line, and enemy aircraft react quickly to radars. So hunting for aircraft was more like a sniper duel. It’s either shoot or be shot!" says Dmytro.

Working with the S-300P is becoming increasingly difficult, as this system and its missiles are Soviet-made.

"I'm prepared to take risks, to stay awake all night, to do everything possible to protect my family and friends – and the whole of Ukraine – from Russian attacks." Photo: Command of the Air Force of Ukraine

Although the weapon is a lot older than Dmytro himself, he was the first to use the S-300P against a real target after the start of Russia's full-scale invasion. Previously, this system was only used at training grounds.

Nowadays, Dmytro is thinking more and more about switching to modern Western weapons.

"I'm prepared to continue shooting down enemy jets, missiles and drones, I'm prepared to take risks, to stay awake all night, to do everything possible to protect my family and friends – and the whole of Ukraine – from Russian attacks. And being aware of how helpless I am due to the lack of missiles is much scarier for me than dangerous tasks near Bakhmut...

I am prepared to retrain on any modern anti-aircraft missile system as quickly as possible! I already know English! The main thing is to have enough missiles. There is still a lot of work to be done," Dmytro added.

