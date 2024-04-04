Latvia plans to sign security agreement with Kyiv on 11 April

Latvia is planning to sign a long-term support and security agreement with Ukraine, committing to provide military assistance in the amount of 0.25% of its gross domestic product this year and over the next two years.

Source: Delfi portal, European Pravda writes.

Details: In 2024, 0.25% of Latvia's GDP will amount to about €112 million. Appropriate funding for these purposes will be allocated from the budget of the Defence Ministry.

An agreement on long-term support and security commitments between Latvia and Ukraine is scheduled to be signed on 11 April at the Three Seas Initiative summit in Vilnius. President Edgars Rinkēvičs will sign it on behalf of Latvia.

The agreement is of political nature and is not legally binding.

The Latvian Foreign Ministry said the agreement will be "a clear and firm signal of support for Ukraine in its fight against the aggressor". It envisages all forms of long-term assistance to Ukraine in defending itself against aggression, as well as Latvia's support for Ukraine on its path to membership in the European Union and NATO.

Such agreements have already been signed with the UK, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands. Lithuania and Estonia will also sign similar agreements with Ukraine in the near future.

Background:

Finnish President Alexander Stubb arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday. Shortly after the news of his arrival broke, the Office of the President of Ukraine published the text of the agreement between Ukraine and Finland on security cooperation and long-term support.

