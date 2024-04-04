All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Latvia plans to sign security agreement with Kyiv on 11 April

Thursday, 4 April 2024, 09:57
Latvia plans to sign security agreement with Kyiv on 11 April
Stock photo: Getty Images

Latvia is planning to sign a long-term support and security agreement with Ukraine, committing to provide military assistance in the amount of 0.25% of its gross domestic product this year and over the next two years. 

Source: Delfi portal, European Pravda writes. 

Details: In 2024, 0.25% of Latvia's GDP will amount to about €112 million. Appropriate funding for these purposes will be allocated from the budget of the Defence Ministry. 

Advertisement:

An agreement on long-term support and security commitments between Latvia and Ukraine is scheduled to be signed on 11 April at the Three Seas Initiative summit in Vilnius. President Edgars Rinkēvičs will sign it on behalf of Latvia. 

The agreement is of political nature and is not legally binding. 

The Latvian Foreign Ministry said the agreement will be "a clear and firm signal of support for Ukraine in its fight against the aggressor". It envisages all forms of long-term assistance to Ukraine in defending itself against aggression, as well as Latvia's support for Ukraine on its path to membership in the European Union and NATO. 

Such agreements have already been signed with the UK, Canada, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy and the Netherlands. Lithuania and Estonia will also sign similar agreements with Ukraine in the near future. 

Background:

  • Finnish President Alexander Stubb arrived in Kyiv on Wednesday. Shortly after the news of his arrival broke, the Office of the President of Ukraine published the text of the agreement between Ukraine and Finland on security cooperation and long-term support.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"

Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW

We would not have lost Trypillia Thermal Power Plant if we had Patriot systems – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Generation of men under 30 smallest in Ukraine, posing threat to conscription – NYT

Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit

updatedBild journalist says Ukraine has run out of missiles for Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems

All News
RECENT NEWS
07:27
Bomb disposal experts retrieve warhead of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast
07:02
Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night
06:56
Fire breaks out at energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after downed Russian drone falls
06:37
UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"
05:38
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
04:52
Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW
03:38
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
01:53
Restoration of Trypillia TPP without air defence systems futile – Ukraine's national energy company
01:20
Industrial production of weapons is key – Commander of NATO's Allied Forces Europe
23:51
Ukrainian Railways starts construction of European-gauge railway line from Uzhhorod to EU border
All News
Advertisement: