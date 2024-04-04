All Sections
Some NATO Allies have promised to look for air defence systems for Ukraine – Stoltenberg

Oleh PavliukThursday, 4 April 2024, 19:08
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. Photo: Getty Images

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg has said that some Allies promised at meetings in Brussels that they will look for additional air defence equipment for Ukraine in their stockpiles.

Source: Stoltenberg at a press conference after a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, as reported by European Pravda

Stoltenberg said that NATO allies "understand the urgency" of strengthening military support for Ukraine, particularly air defence systems.

"They will now go back and look into their inventories, look into if there are any ways they can provide more systems, in particular Patriots, but also, of course, ensure that the systems which are already there [in Ukraine - ed.] have the ammunition but also the spare parts so they can all function as they should," he added.

The Secretary General noted that "several allies" have promised to "make a new effort to find what they can and look into what more they can deliver".

"I will not be specific before they are able to conclude [this process - ed.]," Stoltenberg said.

Background:

  • Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said that during a meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council at NATO headquarters in Brussels on 4 April, Germany initiated a worldwide search for available Patriot systems for Kyiv.
  • Ukraine will also consult its NATO partners about the supply of batteries for air defence systems, which it believes can be delivered immediately.

