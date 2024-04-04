International partners have allocated over US$700 million for humanitarian mine action projects in Ukraine

Ukraine's international partners have allocated more than US$700 million in equivalent funds for humanitarian demining projects between 2022 and 2027.

Source: Ukraine’s Ministry of Economy

Details: It is noted that the key donors to Ukraine are the USA, Switzerland, Norway, EU countries, Japan, the Netherlands, Germany and others.

"Through joint work, it is possible to return land to productive use, protect the population from the effects of explosive hazards and strengthen the mine action system in Ukraine," the report said.

There have been 656 mine-related accidents since the start of the full-scale invasion. Mine explosions killed 296 civilians and injured another 665.

It is also stated that the government will only strengthen coordination of mine clearance action in cooperation with the international and professional communities.

Background: The government is to allocate more than UAH 2 billion (approx. US$52,000) for humanitarian demining of agricultural land and will compensate for 80% of mine clearance costs.

