All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

US does not provide Ukraine with capabilities to conduct strikes outside its territory – Pentagon

Ivashkiv OlenaFriday, 5 April 2024, 00:21
US does not provide Ukraine with capabilities to conduct strikes outside its territory – Pentagon
The Pentagon building. Photo: Wikipedia

The United States does not provide Ukraine with capabilities to conduct strikes outside its territory, focusing instead on ensuring that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have everything they need to defend and protect their own country.

Source: Pentagon spokesman General Patrick Ryder; Ukrinform

Quote: "The assistance that we are providing to Ukraine is intended for them to defend their sovereign territory and to take back their sovereign territory. We do not provide any assistance for use outside of that."

Advertisement:

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: USA
Advertisement:

UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"

Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW

We would not have lost Trypillia Thermal Power Plant if we had Patriot systems – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Generation of men under 30 smallest in Ukraine, posing threat to conscription – NYT

Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit

updatedBild journalist says Ukraine has run out of missiles for Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems

All News
USA
US Congresswoman Spartz won't support Ukraine aid bill – WSJ
Vote on aid to Ukraine in US Congress may be postponed for several weeks – Bloomberg
White House urges Speaker to bring Ukraine aid bill to floor
RECENT NEWS
07:50
Total of 78 combat clashes occur on front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
07:27
Bomb disposal experts retrieve warhead of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast
07:02
Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night
06:56
Fire breaks out at energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after downed Russian drone falls
06:37
UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"
05:38
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
04:52
Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW
03:38
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
01:53
Restoration of Trypillia TPP without air defence systems futile – Ukraine's national energy company
01:20
Industrial production of weapons is key – Commander of NATO's Allied Forces Europe
All News
Advertisement: