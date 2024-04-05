US does not provide Ukraine with capabilities to conduct strikes outside its territory – Pentagon

The United States does not provide Ukraine with capabilities to conduct strikes outside its territory, focusing instead on ensuring that the Ukrainian Armed Forces have everything they need to defend and protect their own country.

Source: Pentagon spokesman General Patrick Ryder; Ukrinform

Quote: "The assistance that we are providing to Ukraine is intended for them to defend their sovereign territory and to take back their sovereign territory. We do not provide any assistance for use outside of that."

