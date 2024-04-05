If Russia does not support ban on nuclear weapons in space, Putin will face questions – White House

The US President’s administration has announced that the United States plans to put a resolution to the UN Security Council early next week to ban the deployment of nuclear weapons in space.

Source: Voice of America report based on a briefing by John Kirby, Strategic Communications Coordinator of the White House National Security Council, as reported by European Pravda.

Kirby said that "the vote [in the UN Security Council - ed.] should be straightforward" because the 1967 Outer Space Treaty, signed by more than 130 countries, including Russia and China, prohibits the deployment of "nuclear weapons or other kinds of weapons of mass destruction" in orbit.

He recalled that Russian leader Vladimir Putin had said that Russia had no intention of placing nuclear weapons in space.

"So we look forward to Russia voting in favour of this resolution. There should be no reason why not to, and if they do, then I think that should open up some really legitimate questions to Mr. Putin about what his intentions really are," Kirby said.

It is known that the United States has privately warned Russia against deploying new nuclear weapons in space that could disable a large number of satellites.

The US has officially informed Congress and its allies in Europe of new intelligence related to Russia's nuclear capabilities which could pose an international threat.

Sources later said that the warning concerned Russian space and satellite capabilities.

