"Threat to US national security" relates to Russia's possible launch of nuclear weapons into space

Two sources of the US television channel ABC News have claimed that a "serious national security threat to the US" which was discussed on 14 February relates to Russia's alleged intention to launch nuclear weapons into space.

Details: The chairman of the US House Intelligence Committee, Mike Turner, had requested that intelligence be declassified that "has to do with Russia wanting to put a nuclear weapon into space".

ABC News has clarified that this is not about Russia dropping nuclear weapons on Earth, but rather that these weapons could be used against satellites.

"It is very concerning and very sensitive," one source told ABC News, calling it a "big deal".

Details of the "serious national security threat to the US" were not disclosed, but many members of the US Congress, while describing the issue as serious, assured the public that it was no cause for alarm.

National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said that he had personally contacted leading lawmakers from the national security committees before Turner publicly warned of the "serious threat to national security".

