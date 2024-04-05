All Sections
Ukrainian journalists injured in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia – photo, video

Yevhen KizilovFriday, 5 April 2024, 18:56
Ukrainian journalists injured in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia – photo, video
Journalist Kira Oves, injured in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia. Photo: TSN

Journalists from the Ukrainian TV channel 1+1 and the news agency Ukrinform have been injured in a repeat attack by Russia on the city of Zaporizhzhia.

Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Ukrinform; Ukraine's National Police

Details: Russia reportedly launched a second strike on Zaporizhzhia on Friday while emergency workers and police were working at the scene.

Journalists were also there. Suspilne's reporters were unhurt, but their colleagues from Ukrinform and 1+1 were injured.

Ukrinform said its reporter Olha Zvonarova received a leg injury in the attack and is undergoing surgery.

 
Journalist Olha Zvonarova
PHOTO: UKRINFORM

1+1 TV channel stated that Kira Oves, a journalist for the news programme TSN, was injured in the Russian bombardment of Zaporizhzhia on 5 April. The incident occurred when Kira and other media workers were filming the aftermath of the previous attack on the city.

 
Journalist Kira Oves, injured in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia
Photo: TSN

Ukraine's National Police reported that Russia fired three missiles on Zaporizhzhia and soon afterwards struck again with two more missiles.

A total of 3 civilians were killed and 19 people injured in the Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia on Friday, 5 April.

