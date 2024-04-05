Ukrainian journalists injured in Russian strike on Zaporizhzhia – photo, video
Journalists from the Ukrainian TV channel 1+1 and the news agency Ukrinform have been injured in a repeat attack by Russia on the city of Zaporizhzhia.
Source: Ukrainian public broadcaster Suspilne; Ukrinform; Ukraine's National Police
Details: Russia reportedly launched a second strike on Zaporizhzhia on Friday while emergency workers and police were working at the scene.
Journalists were also there. Suspilne's reporters were unhurt, but their colleagues from Ukrinform and 1+1 were injured.
Ukrinform said its reporter Olha Zvonarova received a leg injury in the attack and is undergoing surgery.
1+1 TV channel stated that Kira Oves, a journalist for the news programme TSN, was injured in the Russian bombardment of Zaporizhzhia on 5 April. The incident occurred when Kira and other media workers were filming the aftermath of the previous attack on the city.
Ukraine's National Police reported that Russia fired three missiles on Zaporizhzhia and soon afterwards struck again with two more missiles.
A total of 3 civilians were killed and 19 people injured in the Russian attacks on Zaporizhzhia on Friday, 5 April.
