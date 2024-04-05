All Sections
"Horrific pattern": US Ambassador reacts to Russian missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia

European PravdaFriday, 5 April 2024, 20:24
Horrific pattern: US Ambassador reacts to Russian missile strikes on Zaporizhzhia
Bridget Brink. Stock photo: Getty Images

US Ambassador to Ukraine Bridget Brink has reacted to the Russian missile attacks on Zaporizhzhia, which left three killed and dozens injured.

Source: Bridget Brink on Twitter (X), European Pravda reports

Brink called Russia's actions "a horrific pattern" that was intended to kill rescue workers and journalists who arrived at the scene.

Quote: "Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia today, killing 3 people with missile strikes timed 40 minutes apart – a horrific pattern apparently intended to kill first responders [and] journalists on the scene," she said.

Brink stressed that Russia must be held accountable for these crimes against Ukrainian civilians.

Background: On Friday, 3 civilians in Zaporizhzhia were killed and 19 injured in the Russian attack on the city. Ukraine's Interior Ministry said Russian forces had initially struck Zaporizhzhia with three missiles, followed by two more.

Support UP or become our patron!

