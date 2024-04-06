All Sections
300,000 consumers without power because of network restrictions in Kharkiv Oblast

Economichna PravdaSaturday, 6 April 2024, 10:50
300,000 consumers without power because of network restrictions in Kharkiv Oblast
Stock photo: Getty Images

Due to network restrictions on the transmission system operator's lines, emergency power outage schedules were applied for several hours yesterday in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Poltava and Sumy oblasts. It is also possible that rolling outages will be applied today. 

Source: Ministry of Energy’s press service 

Details: Restrictions will continue, and rolling outages will be in effect in Kharkiv Oblast on 6 April, with 300,000 customers currently being without power.

The Ministry of Energy said the power system is operating in a balanced manner and currently has no shortage of electricity. 

At the same time, during an air-raid on the morning of 6 April, equipment at a high-voltage substation in Kyiv Oblast and an overhead line were briefly shut down.

Several high-voltage overhead lines were switched off in Kharkiv Oblast for technological reasons, and equipment at a high-voltage substation was disconnected. During the day, the overhead lines and equipment at the substation were brought back online. 

"However, unfortunately, restrictions are still in place in Kharkiv Oblast because of significant damage to equipment as a result of large-scale attacks by the enemy," the Ministry of Energy said. 

Background

  • On 5 April, from 18:45 to 22:00, Ukrainian national power company Ukrenergo was forced to apply temporary consumption restrictions in Dnipropetrovsk, Zaporizhzhia, Kirovohrad, Poltava and Sumy oblasts.

