Over 36 million tonnes of cargo exported via Ukrainian sea corridor – photo

Over 36 million tonnes of cargo have been exported via the Ukrainian sea corridor since August 2023.

Details: Oleksandr Kubrakov, Ukraine's Deputy Prime Minister for Restoration and Minister for Communities, Territories, and Infrastructure Development, stated that a record 195,700 tonnes were exported from the port of Pivdenny, Odesa Oblast, by the CAPTAIN LEONIDAS ship sailing under the Panamanian flag.

This vessel became the largest vessel to enter Ukrainian ports following the start of the Russian full-scale invasion. The vessel's length is 300 metres, its width is 50 metres, and its deadweight exceeds 203,000 tonnes.

Quote: "The Ukrainian Sea Corridor has exported more than 36 million tonnes of cargo since August 2023. This is higher than the Grain Initiative's indicators for the year it has existed. 1,286 vessels have already transited the Ukrainian corridor, exporting 25 million tonnes of agricultural products to Asia, Africa, and Europe. The report stated that 135 ships are expected to approach the ports of Odesa, Chornomorsk, and Pivdennyi, exporting 4 million tonnes of cargo."

The ministry stated that they are making significant efforts to ensure stable seaborne export movement and meet the indicators by 2022.

Background: Thanks to the functioning of the Ukrainian sea corridor, the volume of the country's sea exports returned to pre-war levels in January.

