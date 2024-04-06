All Sections
Another Russian attack on Kharkiv claims 1 life, leaves more injured

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSaturday, 6 April 2024, 16:11
The banner reads: Kharkiv is a Hero City. Photo: Dmytro Larin. Ukrainska Pravda

Russian forces attacked the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city of Kharkiv on Saturday afternoon (6 April), claiming one life and leaving more civilians injured.

Source: Oleh Syniehubov, the Head of Kharkiv Oblast Military Administration; Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov on Telegram

Quote from Syniehubov: "The invaders attacked Kharkiv's Shevchenkivskyi district.

Early reports indicated that one person had been killed and another injured.

There is damage to civilian infrastructure, a car caught fire. Specialised services are inspecting the area."

Details: Terekhov referred to early reports indicating that the Russians had used guided bomb units (GBUs) for the attack.

The mayor also noted that, apart from one dead person, "there are injured in the strike". He provided no details on the number of injured.

Updated: Syniehubov later reported that two civilians, a 66-year-old man with an acute injury and a 12-year-old girl with an acute stress reaction, sought medical assistance following the Russian attack on Kharkiv.

An educational establishment and residential buildings were damaged.

Background: Seven people were killed and 11 injured in a Russian nighttime attack on Kharkiv’s Shevchenkivskyi district.

Support UP or become our patron!

