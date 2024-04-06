Death toll from Russian attack on Kharkiv rises to seven

Aftermath of Russian attack on Kharkiv on 6 April. Photo: Ukraine’s National Police

Seven people were killed and 11 have been injured in a Russian nighttime attack on the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city of Kharkiv.

Source: Serhii Bolvinov, Head of the Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine (NPU) in Kharkiv Oblast, on Twitter

Details: The NPU reported that the Russians targeted Kharkiv with S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems twice, with less than 30 minutes between the attacks.

Quote from Bolvinov: "The enemy launched two strikes once again, targeting residential high-rise buildings, kindergartens and civilian infrastructure.

A petrol station was utterly destroyed, and power lines were damaged. Two craters measuring 5 by 5 metres emerged among the damaged nine-storey buildings.

Unfortunately, seven people have been killed in this attack. Eleven more people were injured."

Background: The Russian attack on Kharkiv damaged six high-rise buildings, a petrol station, a shop and a car.

