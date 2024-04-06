All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Death toll from Russian attack on Kharkiv rises to seven

Roman PetrenkoSaturday, 6 April 2024, 15:13
Death toll from Russian attack on Kharkiv rises to seven
Aftermath of Russian attack on Kharkiv on 6 April. Photo: Ukraine’s National Police

Seven people were killed and 11 have been injured in a Russian nighttime attack on the Shevchenkivskyi district of the city of Kharkiv.

Source: Serhii Bolvinov, Head of the Investigation Department of the National Police of Ukraine (NPU) in Kharkiv Oblast, on Twitter

Details: The NPU reported that the Russians targeted Kharkiv with S-300 anti-aircraft missile systems twice, with less than 30 minutes between the attacks.

Advertisement:

Quote from Bolvinov: "The enemy launched two strikes once again, targeting residential high-rise buildings, kindergartens and civilian infrastructure.

A petrol station was utterly destroyed, and power lines were damaged. Two craters measuring 5 by 5 metres emerged among the damaged nine-storey buildings.

Unfortunately, seven people have been killed in this attack. Eleven more people were injured."

Background: The Russian attack on Kharkiv damaged six high-rise buildings, a petrol station, a shop and a car.

Support UP or become our patron!

Subjects: Kharkivmissile strike
Advertisement:

UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"

Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW

We would not have lost Trypillia Thermal Power Plant if we had Patriot systems – Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Generation of men under 30 smallest in Ukraine, posing threat to conscription – NYT

Polish president hopes Zelenskyy will be wearing a suit at next Three Seas summit

updatedBild journalist says Ukraine has run out of missiles for Patriot and Iris-T air defence systems

All News
Kharkiv
Death toll in Kharkiv rises to 6 because of Russian drone strike
2 people killed and 8 hospitalised in Kharkiv due to Russian attack – photo
Kharkiv under Russian attack: hits reported and cars on fire
RECENT NEWS
08:07
Russia loses 840 soldiers and 34 artillery systems over past day
07:50
Total of 78 combat clashes occur on front over past day – Ukraine's General Staff report
07:27
Bomb disposal experts retrieve warhead of Russian missile in Kyiv Oblast
07:02
Ukrainian air defence downs 16 out of 17 Shahed attack drones in one night
06:56
Fire breaks out at energy facility in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast after downed Russian drone falls
06:37
UN speaks of "existential threat to the people of Ukraine"
05:38
US reacts to Russia's large-scale attack on Ukrainian energy facilities
04:52
Lack of air defence systems leads to slow but steady Russian victories on battlefield – ISW
03:38
Explosions heard in Khmelnytskyi Oblast
01:53
Restoration of Trypillia TPP without air defence systems futile – Ukraine's national energy company
All News
Advertisement: