Scandal with military call-up to Slidstvo.info journalist: Ukrainian commander-in-chief orders internal investigation

Oleksandr Syrskyi, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has ordered the commander of the Ground Forces to conduct an internal inspection into the information published by Slidstvo.info regarding attempts to issue a call-up notice to their journalist after an exposé investigation into a security service officer.

Source: Syrskyi on Facebook

Quote: "Based on the materials published by the NGO Slidstvo.info, I have instructed the Commander of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine to conduct an internal investigation.

Appropriate decisions will be made based on the results of the official investigation."

Background:

Investigative journalists found out that the wife of Illia Vitiuk, the head of Ukraine’s Security Service’s (SSU) Cybersecurity Department, purchased an apartment in December 2023, the market price of which was more than UAH 20 million (US$515,000). However, the official's declaration states that UAH 12.8 million (US$330,000) was paid for the apartment.

On 6 April, it became known that after this investigation, military enlistment office employees tried to issue a call-up notice to Yevhen Shulhat, the journalist from Slidstvo.info who wrote the exposé.

The SSU and the Ministry of Defence have responded to the new information from Slidstvo.info.

