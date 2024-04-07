Ukraine's Defence Intelligence Chief on Taurus missiles: Great weapons that could make our lives easier

Ukraine’s Defence Intelligence Chief Kyrylo Budanov has said that German-made Taurus cruise missiles are an "excellent weapon" that could help Ukraine in its fight against Russian aggression.

Source: Kyrylo Budanov in an interview with ARD, a German TV channel, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Budanov said that Taurus missiles are "excellent weapons" that could allow Ukraine to target Russian command posts and other "crucial targets".

"There’s no doubt that Taurus would make our lives easier," Budanov said.

When asked whether Ukraine could rely on Germany, he said: "Can we rely on your country? I hope so."

Budanov stressed that the Kerch bridge remains an important target for Ukraine.

"The bridge is under strict security and is defended. But everyone’s working on this (the destruction of the bridge – ed.)," he said.

Previously: In February, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz explained why he strongly opposed supplying Taurus cruise missiles to Ukraine, citing the risk of drawing Germany into the conflict and fears that Ukraine would deploy the missiles to attack targets "somewhere in Moscow".

Media also reported that the specifics of how Taurus missiles are targeted might constitute another reason for Scholz’s opposition.

