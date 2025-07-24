All Sections
German foreign minister cautious about sending Taurus missiles to Ukraine

Khrystyna Bondarieva , Anastasia ProtzThursday, 24 July 2025, 11:58
Taurus missiles. Stock photo: Getty Images

German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul has said he is taking a cautious approach to an initiative to supply Ukraine with long-range Taurus missiles.

Source: Wadephul in an interview with German newspaper Die Zeit

Details: The interviewer reminded Wadephul that when his party, the CDU, was in opposition, they were critical of former chancellor Olaf Scholz’s government for failing to send Taurus cruise missiles, yet now that the CDU is in power, the government is in no hurry to provide these weapons.

In response, the minister stated that he has expressed a position of caution on the matter "for a long time".

"This is not a technically simple weapons system that Ukraine can immediately deploy. Nevertheless, the issue needs to be continuously reviewed," Wadephul said.

Asked whether he now understands former chancellor Scholz’s position, the minister replied that "Ukraine has the right to defend itself against attacks".

"To do that, it must also have the capability to operate on Russian territory. But we’re not going to let Putin know via your publication what weapons systems we’re providing to Ukraine," Wadephul added.

Background:

  • At the end of May, the defence ministers of Germany and Ukraine signed an agreement in Berlin on financing the production of long-range weaponry in Ukraine.
  • In early July, it was reported that the agreement concerns long-range drones, which have already been used to strike targets in Russia.
  • The Bundeswehr has stated that Ukraine will receive German-funded long-range weapons in July.

Support Ukrainska Pravda on Patreon!

