Russians hit energy infrastructure facilities in Poltava and Lviv oblasts

Russia hit energy infrastructure facilities in Poltava and Lviv oblasts on the night of 8-9 April, with power outages being implemented in Kharkiv Oblast.

Source: Ukraine's Ministry of Energy

Details: The Energy Ministry noted that power outage schedules were implemented in Kharkiv Oblast due to network limitations on the transmission system operator's lines during the past day. Power outage schedules are also in effect in Kharkiv Oblast as of the morning of 9 April.

Quote: "At night, the enemy attacked a high-voltage substation in Poltava [Oblast] – a fire broke out on the territory, which was extinguished by the State Emergency Service. No injuries were reported. There was some damage to the equipment.

A high-voltage substation in Lviv [Oblast] was also attacked, and equipment caught fire. No injuries were reported. The consequences of the night attacks are being assessed and clarified."

In addition, two high-voltage overhead lines were simultaneously disconnected due to hostilities in Dnipropetrovsk Oblast, resulting in a power outage at an industrial facility. As of now, power was restored for all consumers.

A high-voltage substation was disconnected due to equipment damage in Mykolaiv Oblast, leading to power outages for residential consumers.

The Energy Ministry added that for the current day, forecasts anticipate the import of 1,781 MWh of electricity. The export of up to 345 MWh is anticipated as well.

Background:

The debris of Shahed attack drones shot down in Lviv Oblast on the night of 8-9 April damaged a critical infrastructure facility, which caused a fire.

