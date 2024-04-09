All Sections
Debris of Russian attack drone damage infrastructure facility in Lviv Oblast

STANISLAV POHORILOVTuesday, 9 April 2024, 08:48
Debris of Russian attack drone damage infrastructure facility in Lviv Oblast
Shahed drones. Stock photo: Getty Images

The debris of Shahed attack drones shot down in Lviv Oblast on the night of 8-9 April damaged a critical infrastructure facility, which caused a fire.

Source: Maksym Kozytskyi, Head of Lviv Oblast Military Administration, on Telegram

Quote from Kozytskyi: "Last night, the enemy Shahed drones tried to attack Lviv Oblast. Our air defence forces and mobile fire groups shot down all the drones that entered the airspace of Lviv Oblast."

Details: Kozytskyi said that unfortunately, the drone debris damaged a critical infrastructure facility. A fire broke out and was quickly extinguished.

He added that there were no casualties.

All critical infrastructure systems in Lviv Oblast are operating normally.

Background

  • Ukrainian air defence assets and personnel were responding to a Russian Shahed drone attack in Lviv Oblast on the night of 8-9 April. The air-raid warning lasted until 05:36.
  • The Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine destroyed all 20 Shahed attack drones that Russia used to attack Ukraine on the night of 8-9 April. 

