Almost 80% of Ukrainians feel stressed and extremely nervous – survey
A total of 77% of Ukrainians have reported feeling stressed and extremely nervous recently, and 52% reported feeling anxious and tense.
These are the results of a survey conducted by Gradus Research as part of the All-Ukrainian Mental Health Programme.
47% of the respondents said their mood and sleep have worsened, while 42% said they felt irritated and angry.
Ukrainians also report experiencing:
- fatigue – 39% of respondents;
- emotional instability (32%);
- lack of spiritual harmony (30%);
- apathy and obsessive thoughts (29%);
- lack of motivation and reduced productivity (27%).
Respondents complained that they were afraid of loud noises (28%), had lost their appetite (18%), and felt like crying all the time (14%).
The respondents indicated that the causes of stress for them were:
- concern for their families’ safety (70%) and being separated from them (29%);
- the risk of losing their lives (51%) and property (35%) or being injured (28%);
- the risk of losing their job and being left without any income (34%);
- the lack of opportunity to leave the country (17%) or, on the contrary, fear of what would become of them abroad (5%).
Respondents also said they tried to deal with stress and negative emotions on their own by, for example, surfing the internet (39%), watching TV, films and TV series (34%), socialising (32%), and spending time with family (26%).
By contrast, only 3% of respondents regularly see a psychologist or a therapist, although as many as 40% of people feel they need help. At the same time, 29% do not consider their problems to be serious enough to warrant seeing a specialist, and 25% believe they can cope with their problems on their own.
The respondents believe the following issues should be addressed by a specialist:
- excessive stress (42%);
- loss of a loved one (39%);
- participation in combat action and being in captivity (38%);
- sleep disturbances, constant fatigue, apathy, irritation (35%);
- changes in behaviour that could harm their families (32%);
- anxiety (31%).
34% of the respondents believe that servicemen and women are currently most in need of psychological assistance. 30% said people who have lost loved ones in the war need help the most, and 23% said it was civilians who survived occupation.
