Russians hit Kharkiv with glide bombs: three people injured
Tuesday, 9 April 2024, 15:11
Russian forces bombard the city of Kharkiv on the afternoon of 9 April; two strikes have been recorded in the city centre.
Source: Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv
Quote: "There were two strikes in the city centre. According to early reports, these were glide bombs."
Advertisement:
Details: Terekhov said that the information on casualties and damage was being confirmed.
Updated: At 15:22, Terekhov reported that three people had been injured.
Quote: "The search for those injured in the strike continues."
Support UP or become our patron!