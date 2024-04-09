All Sections
Russians hit Kharkiv with glide bombs: three people injured

Anastasia ProtzTuesday, 9 April 2024, 15:11
Russians hit Kharkiv with glide bombs: three people injured
Stock photo: getty images

Russian forces bombard the city of Kharkiv on the afternoon of 9 April; two strikes have been recorded in the city centre.

Source: Ihor Terekhov, the mayor of Kharkiv

Quote: "There were two strikes in the city centre. According to early reports, these were glide bombs."

Details: Terekhov said that the information on casualties and damage was being confirmed.

Updated: At 15:22, Terekhov reported that three people had been injured.

Quote: "The search for those injured in the strike continues."

Advertisement: