EU top diplomat says Russia should withdraw from Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Tuesday, 9 April 2024, 18:01
Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy. Stock photo: Getty Images

Josep Borrell, High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, has said in the wake of the drone attack on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) in Ukraine that Russia should withdraw from the power plant.

Source: Josep Borrell on X, as reported by European Pravda

Details: Borrell said that the "reckless" drone attack against the ZNPP increases the risk of a "dangerous nuclear accident", adding that these attacks "must stop".

He expressed his full support for the Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, and the IAEA itself.

"Russia should withdraw from [the] Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant," Borrell said.

Background:

  • Rafael Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), has said the main structures of the containment vessel of one of the reactors of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant took at least three direct hits on Sunday, 7 April.
  • IAEA said that its experts confirmed the physical impact of the drone attacks on the ZNPP, including that on one of the plant's six reactors.
  • Grossi met with Romanian Foreign Minister Luminița Odobescu during a visit to Bucharest on 8 April to discuss the situation in Ukraine, among other topics.
  • Zaporizhzhia NPP is temporarily occupied by Russian troops and has been cut off from the Ukrainian power grid on several occasions because of constant Russian attacks, which Russia continues to accuse Ukraine of.

Support UP or become our patron!

