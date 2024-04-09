All Sections
Ukraine's Energy Support Fund attracts more than €410 million over two years

Artur KryzhnyiTuesday, 9 April 2024, 18:54
Ukraine's Energy Support Fund attracts more than €410 million over two years
Stock photo: Getty Images

Over the past two years, the Energy Support Fund has attracted more than €410 million from international partners. More than €393 million have been transferred to the account.

Source: press service of the Ministry of Energy of Ukraine

Details: "As of 9 April, we managed to attract more than €410 million from 13 partner countries and international organisations to the Fund. Of these, more than €393 million has been transferred to the account (the remaining amount is the announced contributions that will soon be transferred by sponsors)," the statement said.

These funds have been used to finance the needs of Ukrainian energy companies, including the purchase of generators, power transformers, switches, spare parts, technical equipment, materials, special equipment, fuel, and physical protection of energy facilities. 

Most of the funds were allocated to meet the urgent needs of energy companies from the frontline oblasts of Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson and Odesa. 

Background: 

  • The government is exploring various options for financing the maintenance of Ukrainian energy facilities after new Russian attacks, and raising tariffs for consumers is not ruled out.
  • Ukraine needs to strengthen its air defences to protect energy facilities from Russian missile attacks to prevent power outages in the summer, when electricity consumption approaches its winter peak.

17:29
EXPLAINERHow local elections in Poland serve as a wake up call for Tusk government
17:06
Russian forces attack Kherson from Dnipro's east bank
17:03
Ukraine's Ground Forces specify reason for converting 67th Brigade into military unit
16:39
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner on mobilisation law: Best option we could hope for
16:27
Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov appointed Commander of Ukraine's Operational Command Pivden
16:14
German Chancellor asks Chinese leader to promote peace in Ukraine
16:00
Ukrainian Oscar-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol to be released on Netflix
15:49
Ukrainian government to provide US$1,800 of additional payment to military personnel on contact line
15:44
Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation
15:42
Russians target Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb, injuring two people
