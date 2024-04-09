Sweden reports interception of Russian reconnaissance aircraft – photo

The Swedish Air Force has reported that their fighters, supported by German fighter jets, intercepted a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft off the Swedish coast.

Source: European Pravda; Swedish Air Force on X (Twitter)

Swedish Air Force Incident Investigation Team reported that a Russian Il-20 entered the so-called flight information region southeast of Blekinge County.

Idag har vår incidentrote genomfört visuell identifiering (VID) av en Rysk IL-20 (signalspaning) som flög in i svensk flyginformationsregion (FIR) sydost Blekinge. VID genomfördes tillsammans med 2 tyska Eurofighters i beredskap från Nato som startade från Laage i 🇩🇪 #flygvapnet pic.twitter.com/4WIOWyMxRo — flygvapnet (@flygvapnet) April 9, 2024

"Visual identification was carried out together with two German Eurofighters that were in a state of readiness from NATO, which took off from the Laage airfield in Germany," the Swedish Air Force added.

Background:

At the end of last week, the German Air Force flew its fighter jets over the Baltic Sea to intercept a Russian Il-20.

In 2023, NATO fighters in Europe scrambled more than 300 times to intercept Russian military aircraft approaching the Alliance's airspace, with most of the interceptions taking place over the Baltic Sea.

