All Sections
Укр Рус Eng Support Us
Укр Рус Eng
Support Us

Sweden reports interception of Russian reconnaissance aircraft – photo

Oleh PavliukTuesday, 9 April 2024, 22:33
Sweden reports interception of Russian reconnaissance aircraft – photo
Photo: Swedish Air Force on X (Twitter)

The Swedish Air Force has reported that their fighters, supported by German fighter jets, intercepted a Russian Il-20 reconnaissance aircraft off the Swedish coast.

Source: European Pravda; Swedish Air Force on X (Twitter)

Swedish Air Force Incident Investigation Team reported that a Russian Il-20 entered the so-called flight information region southeast of Blekinge County.

Advertisement:

"Visual identification was carried out together with two German Eurofighters that were in a state of readiness from NATO, which took off from the Laage airfield in Germany," the Swedish Air Force added.

 Background:

  • At the end of last week, the German Air Force flew its fighter jets over the Baltic Sea to intercept a Russian Il-20.
  • In 2023, NATO fighters in Europe scrambled more than 300 times to intercept Russian military aircraft approaching the Alliance's airspace, with most of the interceptions taking place over the Baltic Sea.

Support UP or become our patron!

Advertisement:

Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation

France decides to invite Russia to anniversary of Allied landings in Normandy

China calls for peace conference to resolve war, but insists on joint participation of Russia and Ukraine

Mayor of Lebedyn, Sumy Oblast, killed in action

Zelenskyy says Ukraine can't win without US support

Polish farmers did not allow any Ukrainian lorries to cross on three routes on 15 April

All News
RECENT NEWS
17:29
EXPLAINERHow local elections in Poland serve as a wake up call for Tusk government
17:06
Russian forces attack Kherson from Dnipro's east bank
17:03
Ukraine's Ground Forces specify reason for converting 67th Brigade into military unit
16:39
Ukraine's Human Rights Commissioner on mobilisation law: Best option we could hope for
16:27
Brigadier General Hennadii Shapovalov appointed Commander of Ukraine's Operational Command Pivden
16:14
German Chancellor asks Chinese leader to promote peace in Ukraine
16:00
Ukrainian Oscar-winning documentary 20 Days in Mariupol to be released on Netflix
15:49
Ukrainian government to provide US$1,800 of additional payment to military personnel on contact line
15:44
Zelenskyy signs bill on mobilisation
15:42
Russians target Kharkiv Oblast with guided bomb, injuring two people
All News
Advertisement: