Abbot of Sviatohirsk Lavra of Moscow-linked church arrested without option of bail

Metropolitan Arsenii, the abbot of the Sviatohirsk Lavra of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of the Moscow Patriarchate (UOC-MP), who spread information about the locations of units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has been taken into custody.

Source: Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor’s Office

Quote: "At the request of prosecutors of the Donetsk Oblast Prosecutor's Office, a native of the Republic of Karelia, Russian Federation, who is reasonably suspected of unauthorised dissemination of information about the location[s] of [units of] the Armed Forces of Ukraine, has been remanded in custody without the option of bail."

Details: In September 2023, the abbot of the Holy Dormition Lavra of the UOC-MP disseminated classified military information. In particular, during his sermon, he told the parishioners about the locations of checkpoints and units of the Defence Forces of Ukraine on the territory of the Holy Dormition Community.

