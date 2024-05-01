Losses of Ukrainian farmers in Donetsk Oblast exceed US$126 million since start of full-scale war

The recorded losses of agricultural companies in Donetsk Oblast caused by Russian aggression have reached over UAH 5 billion (roughly US$126.1 million) since the beginning of Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine.

Source: Ukrinform news agency, citing Olena Rybakova, Deputy Director of the Department of Agricultural Industry and Land Resources of Donetsk Oblast State Administration, at a briefing

Details: "The total recorded losses of our agricultural companies have reached over UAH 5 billion. This is only the estimated amount, as there is still a lot unaccounted for because it is impossible to get to the territories there and inspect them. In addition, they are still preparing [information – Ekonomichna Pravda] about the territories that have been occupied," Rybakova noted.

The official added that a total of 352 agricultural companies are currently listed in the register of companies that have suffered damage and losses in the government-controlled areas of Donetsk Oblast since the beginning of the full-scale invasion.

"About 850 agricultural firms operated in the government-controlled territory of Donetsk Oblast in 2021, before the full-scale war. At present, 352 companies operating in the region have suffered losses... It is difficult to determine the exact number of companies that have left the region, as circumstances change every day," the official added.

Background: Since the beginning of 2024, a total of 5,556 agricultural companies have received UAH 36.1 billion [roughly US$910 million] in bank loans to develop their farms.

