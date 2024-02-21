Activists graffiti Ukrainian flag all over Russian-occupied Donetsk
Wednesday, 21 February 2024, 04:54
Ukraine's National Resistance Center has reported that activists from the Yellow Ribbon civilian resistance movement spread patriotic graffiti, including Ukrainian flag images, on the streets of Russian-occupied Donetsk.
Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center
Quote: "At night, activists of the Yellow Ribbon movement painted flags of Ukraine in Donetsk.
Advertisement:
In different places of the Donetsk region, local residents can see their national flags, because Donetsk is Ukraine!"
Support UP or become our patron!