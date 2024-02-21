Activists graffiti Ukrainian flag all over Russian-occupied Donetsk

Ukraine's National Resistance Center has reported that activists from the Yellow Ribbon civilian resistance movement spread patriotic graffiti, including Ukrainian flag images, on the streets of Russian-occupied Donetsk.

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center

Quote: "At night, activists of the Yellow Ribbon movement painted flags of Ukraine in Donetsk.

Advertisement:

In different places of the Donetsk region, local residents can see their national flags, because Donetsk is Ukraine!"

Support UP or become our patron!