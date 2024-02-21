All Sections
Activists graffiti Ukrainian flag all over Russian-occupied Donetsk

Olha HlushchenkoWednesday, 21 February 2024, 04:54
Activists graffiti Ukrainian flag all over Russian-occupied Donetsk
Ukrainian flag. Photo: Ukraine's National Resistance Center

Ukraine's National Resistance Center has reported that activists from the Yellow Ribbon civilian resistance movement spread patriotic graffiti, including Ukrainian flag images, on the streets of Russian-occupied Donetsk.

Source: Ukraine's National Resistance Center

Quote: "At night, activists of the Yellow Ribbon movement painted flags of Ukraine in Donetsk. 

In different places of the Donetsk region, local residents can see their national flags, because Donetsk is Ukraine!"

Advertisement: