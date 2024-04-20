American fighting for Russians since 2014 dies in temporarily occupied Donetsk

Russell "Texas" Bentley, an American citizen who had been fighting on the side of the Russians and working for Russian propaganda since 2014, has died in the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk. A Russian tank crew detained him after a strike on a military unit, and he was never seen alive again.

Source: Russell Bentley's wife, Lyudmila Bentley, on Bentley’s Telegram; Margarita Simonyan, a Russian propagandist and editor-in-chief of the RT TV channel

Details: Simonyan reported on the death of the "war correspondent" for the Russian propaganda project Sputnik without giving details of the circumstances of his death. Bentley was 64 years old.

Advertisement:

At the same time, Bentley's wife, Lyudmila, who is a local, wrote on 15 April on his Telegram that Bentley had been "harshly detained" by Russian soldiers from the 5th Tank Brigade. She claimed that this happened on 8 April in the Petrovskyi district of Donetsk.

She said that Bentley was supposedly detained when he was filming the aftermath of a strike on a military unit on Avtobazivska Street.

Men in camouflage apparently mistook him for a spy and took him to military investigators.

Bentley was wanted in the US for drug trafficking.

Support UP or become our patron!