Attack kills people in Donetsk market, Ukraine's Defence Forces deny involvement – photo

KATERYNA TYSHCHENKOSunday, 21 January 2024, 22:00
The aftermath of the attack on the market in Donetsk. Photo: Russian occupiers' social media

Civilians have been killed and injured as a result of an attack on a market in Donetsk on Sunday, and the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group states that their forces did not use any weapons.

Source: Donbas News; Denis Pushilin, Kremlin-appointed puppet leader of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic RIA Novosti propaganda agency; Joint Press Centre of the Defence Forces of Ukraine on the Tavriia front

Details: On Sunday morning, the Donbas News media outlet, citing eyewitnesses, reported that a market in the Tekstylnyk microdistrict in occupied Donetsk came under fire, with "a large amount of dead and wounded".

Denis Pushilin, the leader of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic, claimed 27 dead and 25 wounded as a result of the attack. (DPR is a self-proclaimed and non-recognised republic in Donetsk Oblast – ed.)

Dmitry Polyansky, First Deputy Permanent Representative of the Russian Federation to the UN, said that the strike on Donetsk would be one of the central topics of the UN Security Council meeting on Ukraine requested by Russia on Monday, RIA Novosti reports.

The Russian Foreign Ministry accused Ukraine of a "terrorist act" and stated that this allegedly proves that the aggressor must achieve all the goals of the so-called "special operation" against the Ukrainian state, because "security threats and acts of terrorism should not emanate from the territory of Ukraine".

However, on Sunday evening, the Joint Press Centre of the Ukrainian Defence Forces on the Tavriia front stated that it was not involved in the matter.

Quote from the Defence Forces on the Tavriia front: "Russians are spreading information about a strike on the market in Donetsk. We responsibly declare that the forces subordinate to the Tavriia Operational Strategic Group did not engage in combat operations with weapons of destruction in this case. Donetsk is Ukraine! Russia will have to take responsibility for the lives of Ukrainians that have been taken."

Subjects: Donetskwar
