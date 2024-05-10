Ukraine's Eurovision 2024 winning odds: bookmakers' post-semi-final updates

The chances of Ukrainian contestants Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil winning the Eurovision Song Contest 2024 slightly decreased after two semi-finals, which took place on 7 and 9 May in Malmö, Sweden

Details: Bookmakers' forecasts say that Ukraine has dropped from 4th to 6th place in the rankings.

Here's the top 10 according to bookmakers' forecasts after the two semi-finals of the ESC

As before, the victory in this year's contest is predicted for the representative from Croatia. The second place is currently being given to Israel, and third place is to Switzerland. Ireland is now in fourth place, and France is predicted to take fifth place. Additionally, it's been announced that Alyona Alyona & Jerry Heil will perform as number 2 in the final.

The grand final of the Eurovision Song Contest will take place on 11 May. It will feature 26 countries competing.

